The Moses Generation

As Pharaoh's heart was hardened towards the request of Moses to 'let God's people go and worship Him' (Exodus 9:1), the stage was set for the unfolding of God's powerful strategy, that would be remembered for millennia. Through the obedience of one man, God brought the chief of Israel's oppressor - and his entire army - to their knees. Ever wondered what might have happened should Moses have not recognised the voice of God, giving him vital instructions? As he faced highly experienced warlocks and wizards of his generation, who were competing for the attention and faith of all people, so will this end time generation face similar scenarios.

The calling on this end time generation of Christ's disciples is immense, and it is crucial that we walk in obedience to His voice, ready to prophesy and move in faith, in a way we have only dreamed of. That's why this message is so important to listen to, and to act upon.