THE WAR ON KIDS: SPAIN TO OK GENDER CHANGE WITHOUT PARENT CONSENT

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Despite strong opposition even among feminists and many in the Left, Spain is to approve children of 16 years to change their gender without parental notification. Younger children are also to be approved but with parental notice. Also today: as Covid falls apart, who benefits? Big Pharma. And - surprise! - quad-jabbed Pfizer Exec catches the 'rona!
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