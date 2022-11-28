Dr Martin discusses US Air and Naval Power as compared to Russian and China. Since WW2 the US has not won a war. And the Nuclear Fallout Tsunami may be coming to New York and Philidelphia - Help !

Pretty darn scary if you ask me, I can not get my mind around a 500 ft radiation filled salt water giant wave going hundreds of miles per hour covering New York and Philly and what is they include Miami ? See ya !. We are done,.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.