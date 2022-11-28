Create New Account
Dr Martin discusses US Air and Naval Power as compared to Russian and China. Since WW2 the US has not won a war. And the Nuclear Fallout Tsunami may be coming to New York and Philidelphia - Help !
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published Yesterday

Pretty darn scary if you ask me, I can not get my mind around a 500 ft radiation filled salt water giant wave going hundreds of miles per hour covering New York and Philly and what is they include Miami ?  See ya !.  We are done,.

Keywords
new yorktsunaminuclear

