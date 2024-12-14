Palestine Conflict Chronicles: Highlights of the Week from 7-13 December 2024⚡️

Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week December 7 – 13, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops have been launching strikes on the capital of the Palestinian enclave on a daily basis. Almost every neighborhood of the city came under fire, killing dozens of local residents.

▪️At the same time, the Israeli operation continued in satellite towns, including Jabalia. IDF soldiers launch strikes on the area near Kamal Adwan Hospital and also carried out engineering work.

▪️Palestinian militias were able to organize a successful ambush in the locality. The militants hit an IDF truck with an anti-tank missile. Three Israelis were killed and 18 others were wounded.

▪️In neighboring Beit Lahiya, Israeli troops met virtually no resistance. So far, they have managed to demolish several neighborhoods, turning them into ruins.

▪️In the center of the enclave, the Israelis are conducting engineering work to strengthen the buffer zone in the Netzarim Corridor. The Israeli Air Force also launched strikes on Hamas-controlled localities, including Nuseirat and Bureij.

▪️In turn, the Al-Mujahideen militants routinely shelled IDF positions. As before, the Palestinian groups’ attack proved fruitless.

▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, the Israelis struck several areas in Rafah and the neighborhood of Khan Younis. The most heinous strike was on the coastal Al-Rashid highway, where some 14 Palestinians were killed.

▪️The presence of IDF units in the Philadelphi Corridor also continued. There, Israeli soldiers have been demolishing structures and clearing the area for many months.

