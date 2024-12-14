Palestine Conflict Chronicles: Highlights of the Week from 7-13 December 2024⚡️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week December 7 – 13, 2024
▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops have been launching strikes on the capital of the Palestinian enclave on a daily basis. Almost every neighborhood of the city came under fire, killing dozens of local residents.
▪️At the same time, the Israeli operation continued in satellite towns, including Jabalia. IDF soldiers launch strikes on the area near Kamal Adwan Hospital and also carried out engineering work.
▪️Palestinian militias were able to organize a successful ambush in the locality. The militants hit an IDF truck with an anti-tank missile. Three Israelis were killed and 18 others were wounded.
▪️In neighboring Beit Lahiya, Israeli troops met virtually no resistance. So far, they have managed to demolish several neighborhoods, turning them into ruins.
▪️In the center of the enclave, the Israelis are conducting engineering work to strengthen the buffer zone in the Netzarim Corridor. The Israeli Air Force also launched strikes on Hamas-controlled localities, including Nuseirat and Bureij.
▪️In turn, the Al-Mujahideen militants routinely shelled IDF positions. As before, the Palestinian groups’ attack proved fruitless.
▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, the Israelis struck several areas in Rafah and the neighborhood of Khan Younis. The most heinous strike was on the coastal Al-Rashid highway, where some 14 Palestinians were killed.
▪️The presence of IDF units in the Philadelphi Corridor also continued. There, Israeli soldiers have been demolishing structures and clearing the area for many months.
