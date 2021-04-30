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COVID-19 Vaccine Injured Medical Professionals Speak Out! 💉🤕
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1212 views • April 30, 2021
Shawn Skelton, CNA, Angela Desselle and Kristi Simmonds, RN, NP. These are three medical professionals who were DIRECTLY INJURED by the experimental COVID-19 gene therapy "vaccines". Here's their story of being basically shunned by society. Mocked by their doctors as having a mental breakdowns. That it's just all in their heads. Mocked by social media as being actors just fooling around. If you have a vaccine injury in today's society, you are completely on your own. No insurance, no support whatsoever. EVEN IF you are a medical professional yourself... Don't take these experimental products folks. Don't do it. Just say NO!!!
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