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Trump was right but will MSM admit it ? Svenska efter 2,10
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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150 views • February 14, 2022
1. Hillary Clinton BOMBSHELL - Trump Was Right Again.
https://rumble.com/vuv4yt-hillary-clinton-bombshell-trump-was-right-again..html
2. IT'S UNSTOPPABLE & THEY KNOW IT! SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL IS HAPPENING. OPTIMISTIC WORDS FROM MAX IGAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pa18EXoTnhv6/
3. A whistleblower from Vodaphone connects covid with 5G
https://www.brighteon.com/c9bce9af-109c-415c-8900-ae9a372e737a
4. This video unpacks the serious trouble we're in. Covid is the cover for what's really going to kill us. 5G. Doctors are being silenced, even killed for not going along with their agenda to murder as many innocent people as they can. Bill Gates and many governments are in lockstep with this agenda.
https://www.brighteon.com/6662dbcb-b1e0-4c0f-a7cc-b2163159feb4
5. Dr. David Martin Reveals Trudeau's Ties To Pfizer And Moderna
https://www.brighteon.com/4c03d864-a49d-4755-8e06-c1a36e9d0912
Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=Denny%20Abrahamsson
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M2pUjMFvDL8n/
Swebbtube: https://swebbtube.se/c/sweden_wakeup_channel/videos
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
Im also on Telegram with my name Denny Abrahamsson.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 or Ica Bank account 9271-2403061 My email is [email protected] or [email protected]
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trumpmax igandr david martin
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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