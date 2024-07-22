Daniel 10:1 to 21 A Vision of Latter Days (FUTURE PROPHECY)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Verse by Verse Bible Study on www.thecloudchurch.org through the book of Daniel, covering chapter ten and verses 1 to 21, by Robert Breaker.
In this video he talks about Daniel's Vision about the LATTER DAYS, which PROVES that the book of Daniel is NOT just completed prophecy, but future prophecy as well!