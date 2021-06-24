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The Family Picture Wall at the Medellin Nature Lodge and Gardens in Colombia on this June 24th .
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50 views • June 24, 2021
This took a while to put this together, but I like how it turned out. The only thing missing are my shot guns and other guns are stored in my friend's house in Arizona. Better there than here, since at some point we will return back to the US. In the aerial, we are the house on the right. Surrounded by nature and tropical birds. Please have a look at our web site:
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Thank you. We are a Father Son team from California living the dream in Medellin, Colombia.
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Thank you. We are a Father Son team from California living the dream in Medellin, Colombia.
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