© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Heraclitus to Eccles: A Brief History of Philosophy - Seminar 2 Part 1
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • July 08, 2020
This is part 1 of the second seminar on the History of Philosophy that I presented at our local university in 2012.
Main Topic: The Great Mystery Revealed - Gnosticism and the Origins of Ancient Christianity
Timeline: The Gnostics to St. Augustine
You can download the master bibliography and a PDF copy of the PowerPoint slides for this seminar from our website at:
https://polymathese.wixsite.com/polymathese/downloads
Main Topic: The Great Mystery Revealed - Gnosticism and the Origins of Ancient Christianity
Timeline: The Gnostics to St. Augustine
You can download the master bibliography and a PDF copy of the PowerPoint slides for this seminar from our website at:
https://polymathese.wixsite.com/polymathese/downloads
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.