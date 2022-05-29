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Real life Dr Evil and Mini Me.
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114 views • May 29, 2022
Real life Dr Evil and Mini Me at the WEF.
WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla laugh about the “fanatic group of anti-vaxxers” that went after Pfizer in the past year and the "conspiracy theories" that they have read about themselves.
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
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WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla laugh about the “fanatic group of anti-vaxxers” that went after Pfizer in the past year and the "conspiracy theories" that they have read about themselves.
Join Roobs Flyers ~
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Subscribe to our magazine here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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