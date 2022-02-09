Are you going to believe them or you’re lying eyes?

Absolute proof that the American people cannot see the fraud right in front of them. Black ink on white paper, and they still can’t see it. You can even show them a video of absolute proof, and they cannot see it. Election fraud on video!On the Joseph Farley Show today, you will understand it’s not going to be the politicians that save America, it’s not going to be your favorite pastor, it’s not going to be the trucker’s convoy that shuts down Washington DC. It’s going to be the American people standing up and taking their God-given rights back.“We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness—That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed, that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its Foundation on such Principles, and organizing its Powers in such Form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient Causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that Mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the Forms to which they are accustomed”.Our duty as Americans is to take our country back from the communist, socialist, Luciferian’s that have set themselves up in Hollywood and Washington DC.It only happens when we, the people, say enough of this psychotic administration.We also hear from Billy Bob, who always has a very interesting perspective of current events.We also show a recording in 2015 of Trey Gowdy selling wolf tickets about how he’s going to prosecute Hillary Clinton for Benghazi. Trey, you must be working on one heck of an investigation.Order your copy today of Destroying The Altars Of Baal here.MusicProvided by: AlexGrohl