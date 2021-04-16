Gain of Functions Is Perfect for Biological Warfare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/13/2021 Steven Hatfill said, gain of functions were designed so scientists could understand exactly how viruses really cause disease. If we saw these changes occurring in the blueprint for the virus, then we could start to have early warning and get ready for an outbreak. But it’s perfect for biological warfare. CCP has this program.