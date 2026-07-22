YOU HAVE TO BE RUDE ! ! !

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X Users Champion Rudeness for Strong Boundaries Posts echoed the idea that being a little rude helps make clear you won't tolerate nonsense, drawing likes from accounts like
and the BLOCK FEATURE is handy too !
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