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Committed to Serving Central California, David Giglio Enters the 2022 Race for U.S. Congress
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71 views • November 05, 2021
David Giglio, a high school teacher—turned—small business owner—turned—America First Congressional Candidate, brings a fresh set of solutions to the problems plaguing Californians, from water droughts to failing schools to a rising radicalism pervading communities in the Central Valley.
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