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Dr Peter McCullough: CV Vaccine Most Lethal Agent Ever Injected Into a Human Body
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Facts Seen
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493 views • June 03, 2021

"Dr. Peter McCullough has been the world's most prominent and vocal advocate for early outpatient treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection in order to prevent hospitalization and death. On May 19, 2021, he was interviewed regarding his efforts as a treating physician and researcher. From his unique vantage point, he has observed and documented a PROFOUNDLY DISTURBING POLICY RESPONSE to the pandemic -- a policy response that may prove to be the greatest malpractice and malfeasance in the history of medicine and public health." (from original source below)

Notable quotes (Dr Peter McCullough):

"American and people worldwide should be extra-ordinarily alarmed" (4:40)

"The vaccine is a way of marking people." (5:54)

"The vaccine manufacturers are all linked." (6:09)

"It is absolutely extraordinary what is being thrust upon us" (6:27)

"Americans have to understand something is very wrong with what's going on in the world." (9:40)

"People are being harmed in an extraordinary fashion." (9:58)

"This mass vaccination is extraordinarily concerning." (13:10)

"The vaccine within a few months has been completely weaponized." (13:48)

"There is something very very potent in this vaccine." (14:00)

"This is far and away the most lethal toxic biologic agent ever injected into a human body in American history and it's going strong with no mention of safety by our officials" (15:05)

"Covid-19 is actually about the vaccine. I's not about the virus, it's about the vaccine!" (15:27)

Source: https://rumble.com/vhp7y5-full-interview-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html, https://www.bitchute.com/video/umAbhX1Of17i/


Keywords
toxicvaccinemarkweaponvirusweaponizedlethalmarkingcoronaviruscovid-19covid
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