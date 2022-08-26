BOOM! Left in Full Meltdown After DeSantis Punts Dr. Fauci With One TRIGGERING Line

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Ron DeSantis just took one of the funniest jabs at Dr. Fauci we’ve ever heard. However, the left is melting down, right on cue, due to his comments. On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that he was "sick of seeing" Dr. Anthony Fauci and that "someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac."