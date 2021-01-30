Still Sleeping?

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Are you still asleep?? Joe Biden has been inaugurated and do you still think Trump is in control and going to save us? The timeline has been moved back and will only continue to be moved back because it is all dis-info! Wake up to the reality of what is happening which is that we are headed down a dark path and all you can do is take care of what you can control! I see many many people who are still asleep. More have woken up, but not enough!
The "corporation" of the UNITED STATES may be real but I doubt Trump has ended and given us back our Republic. How many times will you be fooled into believing that all will be taken care of for you and you have to do nothing but stand down and wait. Control what you can control!
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