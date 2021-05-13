Take the Vaccine: Go Directly to Hell!

Jim had the link to this video posted on his website (I grabbed it to post on Brighteon):

"Get the Covid vax, go to hell?



Youtube deleted this (credibility booster) and it is now on Bitchute. I will say this: If magnets are sticking to people who got the vax, something is HORRIBLY WRONG.



And he causeth ALL to receive the mark . . . . . The scriptures do not say people took the mark by their own choice, the scriptures say IT WAS CAUSED. "All" is a bit subjective, because the bible also explicitly states that there will be those who gained victory over the mark, with the not so explicit part of that being that those who avoid the mark will probably be homeless as a result, eating pigeons and trash. If you really want to refuse the mark because you believe in God, you're going to have to prove it by suffering deep hardship.



The time period lasts 7 years and then the beast system collapses, most likely due to corruption. You can't have demons running the storehouse."