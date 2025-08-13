Lego Star Wars (2005, Playstation 2)

Lego Star Wars is an actio-adventure devloped by British company Traveller'S Tales and published by British company Giant Interactive Entertainment. It was also released for PC, macOS, Xbox and Gamecube. The Game Boy Advance game of the same name is a different game.





The game is a humorous re-enactment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy using Lego figures, vehicles and environments.





You play through levels based on the Star Wars prequel trilog, while taking control of various characters from the films. Jedis have lightsabers and can use the force to displace, restructure or activate things, as well push away enemies. Other characters, like Amidala, use blasters or have special abilities. For example, Jar-Jar Binks can jump very high while some droids can pass security checks. Some levels feature different gameplay, like pod racing or a shoot'em up stage. The game can be played in 2-player co-op.

