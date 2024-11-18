Reincarnation & Past Life Regression

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to recent studies, approximately 1/3 of the United States believes in reincarnation. This number is higher for Christian populations. The cross-pollination of Eastern mysticism into Western culture, along with sensationalist media on past lives or the immortality of the soul together have created a paradigm of spiritual deception. Today we will examine reincarnation and past life regression from a biblical and scientific view so we can learn the truth about these beliefs.
00:00 - Introduction
07:32 - Reincarnation Facts
23:23 - Logical Problems with Reincarnation
41:12 - The Problem of Evil
1:11:09 - Christianity & Reincarnation
1:39:07 - Problems with PLR as a Science
2:12:08 - Problems with PLR Methodology
2:52:23 - Problems with PLR Results
2:59:17 - Final Thoughts