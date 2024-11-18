Reincarnation & Past Life Regression

According to recent studies, approximately 1/3 of the United States believes in reincarnation. This number is higher for Christian populations. The cross-pollination of Eastern mysticism into Western culture, along with sensationalist media on past lives or the immortality of the soul together have created a paradigm of spiritual deception. Today we will examine reincarnation and past life regression from a biblical and scientific view so we can learn the truth about these beliefs.





00:00 - Introduction

07:32 - Reincarnation Facts

23:23 - Logical Problems with Reincarnation

41:12 - The Problem of Evil

1:11:09 - Christianity & Reincarnation

1:39:07 - Problems with PLR as a Science

2:12:08 - Problems with PLR Methodology

2:52:23 - Problems with PLR Results

2:59:17 - Final Thoughts