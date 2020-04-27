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Calendar of God Part 8
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2 views • April 27, 2020
Understanding the Calendar of Yahweh is taught in this 10 part teaching series of what is the calendar of God. The creators calendar of time keeping will be different from how we keep time as a society as God uses a Luni-Solar based calendar. In this series we learn about what is time, the calendar system, how the sun and moon
dictate the calendar and the feasts of God.
Part 8:Feast of God cont.
dictate the calendar and the feasts of God.
Part 8:Feast of God cont.
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