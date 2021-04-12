Ep.229 | Claudia's journey - Aspergers, OCD, Anxiety, Anorexia, Unable to go outside, unwilling to talk to other people.

When Claudia reached out to me about 3 months ago the list of effects she was struggling with was extensive, including OCD, anxiety, anorexia, skin disorders, she had become reclusive, had withdrawn from speaking people outside of here immediate family.



She had already taken responsibility for her own health and was looking for protocols, information, methods, support and ideas.



Now she is blossoming. 3 months ago she would not come on a private video call with me, nor would she listen to a recording, hating the sound of her voice. Here she is making content with me to give hope to others in her position and sharing her growing wisdom and journey.