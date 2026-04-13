BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Took a 99% Pay Cut for this Dream Job | Passive Income Update #2
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
123 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • Yesterday

📹 Watch the Erika Taught Me podcast to level up your life: https://erikakullberg.com/watch-...


💰Get Free Stocks: https://erikakullberg.com/get-fr...


➡️ Download my Free Resources (Fine Print Hacks Guide, Passive Income Guide, Legal Guide, Net Worth Tracker): https://erikakullberg.com/get-fr...


I’m a lawyer (Georgetown Law graduate) and worked at one of the top law firms in the world (called “Big Law” in the legal industry). I recently left and took a 99% pay cut to pursue my dream job.


This is part of my passive income series, where I dive into my goal of creating $200,000 of passive income this year (from scratch). This is the first passive income update. I’ll talk a bit about what I did as a lawyer in Big Law, what my “dream job” that I’m now pursuing is, the exact dollar amount I’ve earned in passive income year to date, my hourly wage, but most importantly--the intangible wins that I’ve had so far with this dream job and my advice for those pursuing passive income.


Keywords
moneywealthfinancepassive incomeerika kullberg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold Backs: A revolutionary return to sound money

Gold Backs: A revolutionary return to sound money

Kevin Hughes
U.S. Births Decline Again in 2025, Extending Multi-Decade Fertility Trend

U.S. Births Decline Again in 2025, Extending Multi-Decade Fertility Trend

Morgan S. Verity
U.S. economy stagnates as government spending soars and growth slows to a crawl

U.S. economy stagnates as government spending soars and growth slows to a crawl

Patrick Lewis
The Greater War is Just Beginning: A Deliberate Campaign of Human Extermination

The Greater War is Just Beginning: A Deliberate Campaign of Human Extermination

Mike Adams
Decoding the Matrix: How global elites engineered chaos in the Middle East

Decoding the Matrix: How global elites engineered chaos in the Middle East

Kevin Hughes
IMF Prepares Up to $50 Billion in Aid for Economies Impacted by Conflict, Warns of Global Growth Downgrade

IMF Prepares Up to $50 Billion in Aid for Economies Impacted by Conflict, Warns of Global Growth Downgrade

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy