Took a 99% Pay Cut for this Dream Job | Passive Income Update #2

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I’m a lawyer (Georgetown Law graduate) and worked at one of the top law firms in the world (called “Big Law” in the legal industry). I recently left and took a 99% pay cut to pursue my dream job.





This is part of my passive income series, where I dive into my goal of creating $200,000 of passive income this year (from scratch). This is the first passive income update. I’ll talk a bit about what I did as a lawyer in Big Law, what my “dream job” that I’m now pursuing is, the exact dollar amount I’ve earned in passive income year to date, my hourly wage, but most importantly--the intangible wins that I’ve had so far with this dream job and my advice for those pursuing passive income.



