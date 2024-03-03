Create New Account
HYMNS: ’TIS MIDNIGHT, AND ON OLIVE’S BROW & BREAK THOU THE BREAD OF LIFE, 20240302
First Century Gospel Church HQ
HYMNS: ’TIS MIDNIGHT, AND ON OLIVE’S BROW
’Tis midnight, and on Olive’s brow
The star is dimmed that lately shone;
’Tis midnight, in the garden now
The suffering Sav­ior prays alone.

’Tis midnight, and from all removed
Emmanuel wrestles lone with fears
E’en the disciple whom He loved
Heeds not his Mas­ter’s grief and tears.

’Tis midnight, and for others’ guilt
The Man of Sorrows weeps in blood;
Yet He who hath in anguish knelt
Is not forsaken by His God.

’Tis midnight, and from ether plains Is borne the song that angels know; Unheard by mortals are the strains
That sweetly soothe the Sav­ior’s woe. Amen!* * * * *

BREAK THOU THE BREAD OF LIFE


Break Thou the bread of life, dear Lord, to me,

As Thou didst break the loaves be­side the sea;
Beyond the sac­red page I seek Thee, Lord;
My Spi­rit pants for Thee, O liv­ing Word!

Bless Thou the truth, dear Lord, to me, to me,
As Thou didst bless the bread by Ga­li­lee;
Then shall all bond­age cease, all fet­ters fall;
And I shall find my peace, my all in all.

Thou art the bread of life, O Lord, to me,
Thy ho­ly Word the truth that sav­eth me;
Give me to eat and live with Thee above;
Teach me to love Thy truth, for Thou art love.

O send Thy Spi­rit, Lord, now un­to me,
That He may touch my eyes, and make me see:
Show me the truth con­cealed with­in Thy Word,
And in Thy Book re­vealed I see the Lord. Amen!


Learn more at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.organdhttps://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email:[email protected]

