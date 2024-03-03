HYMNS: ’TIS MIDNIGHT, AND ON OLIVE’S BROW & BREAK THOU THE BREAD OF LIFE, 20240302

HYMNS: ’TIS MIDNIGHT, AND ON OLIVE’S BROW
’Tis midnight, and on Olive’s brow
The star is dimmed that lately shone;
’Tis midnight, in the garden now
The suffering Savior prays alone.
’Tis midnight, and from all removed
Emmanuel wrestles lone with fears
E’en the disciple whom He loved
Heeds not his Master’s grief and tears.
’Tis midnight, and for others’ guilt
The Man of Sorrows weeps in blood;
Yet He who hath in anguish knelt
Is not forsaken by His God.
’Tis midnight, and from ether plains Is borne the song that angels know; Unheard by mortals are the strains
That sweetly soothe the Savior’s woe. Amen!* * * * *
BREAK THOU THE BREAD OF LIFE
Break Thou the bread of life, dear Lord, to me,
As Thou didst break the loaves beside the sea;
Beyond the sacred page I seek Thee, Lord;
My Spirit pants for Thee, O living Word!
Bless Thou the truth, dear Lord, to me, to me,
As Thou didst bless the bread by Galilee;
Then shall all bondage cease, all fetters fall;
And I shall find my peace, my all in all.
Thou art the bread of life, O Lord, to me,
Thy holy Word the truth that saveth me;
Give me to eat and live with Thee above;
Teach me to love Thy truth, for Thou art love.
O send Thy Spirit, Lord, now unto me,
That He may touch my eyes, and make me see:
Show me the truth concealed within Thy Word,
And in Thy Book revealed I see the Lord. Amen!
Learn more at:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,
www.FCGCHURCHES.organdhttps://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
Email:[email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.