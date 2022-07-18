Elon Musk Filed a Motion Opposing Twitter’s Request for a Fast Track Trial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pvhj38c2
07/16/2022 Reuters: Elon Musk filed a motion on Friday opposing Twitter’s request for a fast track trial over his decision to end the USD 44 billion takeover deal. They also said Twitter’s request for the trial was warp speed after months of foot dragging as a tactic to shroud the truth