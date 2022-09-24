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Glenn Hudson, an expert on the apparitions of Our Lady of Garabandal, explains our Blessed Mother's warnings of conditional chastisement, Padre Pio's belief in the apparitions, and what it all means for Catholics today.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/prophecy-war-will-break-out-in-europe-after-pope-visits-moscow/