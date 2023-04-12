https://gettr.com/post/p2e6ta649ee

4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Jimmy Levy expressed his gratitude to Mr. Guo with his new song "You Already Won". The CCP and the dark forces behind it are on Satan’s side, and victory must be in the name of the Lord and Mr. Miles Guo! Because Mr. Guo stood up for something that no one else would. @JimmyLevy

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】 吉米·列维先生用他的新歌《你已经赢了》表达了对郭文贵先生的感谢。中共及其背后的黑暗势力与撒旦为伍，胜利一定会属于上帝和郭先生！这是因为郭先生挺身而出做了其他人不敢做的事！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



