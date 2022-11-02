Mark Dice Promotes Brian Ruhe with 200,000+ Views

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Dice sort of promotes Brian Ruhe with 200,000+ Views in his Oct. 31, 2022 YouTube video: How It Got This Way: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_bChkizm2k
At minute 4:42 to 4:52 Mark gave me 10 seconds of fame, with a photo from the image for this Vice News story which he criticizes:
https://www.vice.com/en/article/7kpxxb/canada-among-very-worst-white-supremacist-countries-report
The picture of me was taken on Aug. 19, 2017 when I was at an anti-immigration rally at Vancouver City Hall and a crowd of people were coming at me for being a Nazi so I made the gesture in response, as I didn't think they were in a mood for listening to an intelligent discussion. It was the most productive 45 minutes of my career as that photo went all around the world and will continue to be used as an image and symbol of the far right in Canada.