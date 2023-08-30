Revisiting the Four Horsemen

June 21st, 2020Pastor Dean Odle revisits the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse in light of current events across our world and digs deeper into the definitions of the original Greek in Revelation 6. The Four Horsemen are working together in these last days to spread evil across the earth and make way for the reign of the Antichrist.
Link to Pastor Dean's class on the 7 Seals of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Un2oox2eWpc
