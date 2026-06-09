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RT News - June 9 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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June 9, 2026

rt.com



Mass protests erupt in Kenya over American plans to co-opt an air base there to quarantine US citizens. Locals fear the Ebola virus could spread from the site into a country without a single recorded case. A gunman opens fire on Israeli soldiers and is shot dead after entering the country from Lebanon. It follows the IDF bombarding the ancient Lebanese city of Tyre killing several people. Tehran insists that Washington must recognise the Islamic Republic's strength before any talks can commence. That's as the nation announces a new so-called 'belt of resistance' in the region, with Yemen's Houthis banning Israeli navigation in the Red Sea.


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