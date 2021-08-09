surprised out bearing 2014

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111 views • August 09, 2021
Five administration's I thought I would bring that perspective to the topic today is the issue a pandemic preparedness and if there's one message that I want to leave with you today based on my experience and you'll see that in a moment is that there is no question that there will be a challenge to come and get ministration in the arena of infectious diseases both chronic infectious diseases in the sense of already ongoing disease and we have certainly a large burden of that but also there will surprised out bearing
MILEAGE TAX AND RETINA SCANNING BURIED IN DEMS’ INFRASTRUCTURE BILL
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart take the helm, as Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke make their way to Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. https://www.trunews.com/stream/mileage-tax-and-retina-scanning-buried-in-dems-infrastructure-bill
Rick and Doc discuss the latest in Coronavirus news, including the relationship between high vaccination rates and high so-called ‘Delta’ cases. They also discuss how this scenario appears to have been planned for years.
In part two, they examine how President Biden’s trillion-dollar Infrastructure Bill is rolling out massive surveillance on roads, cars, and even your breath and eyes.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/09/21)
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
Take the broadcast with you!
MILEAGE TAX AND RETINA SCANNING BURIED IN DEMS’ INFRASTRUCTURE BILL
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart take the helm, as Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke make their way to Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. https://www.trunews.com/stream/mileage-tax-and-retina-scanning-buried-in-dems-infrastructure-bill
Rick and Doc discuss the latest in Coronavirus news, including the relationship between high vaccination rates and high so-called ‘Delta’ cases. They also discuss how this scenario appears to have been planned for years.
In part two, they examine how President Biden’s trillion-dollar Infrastructure Bill is rolling out massive surveillance on roads, cars, and even your breath and eyes.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/09/21)
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
Take the broadcast with you!
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