© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Judicial Nominee REFUSES to Answer One Simple Question From Sen Ted Cruz
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • February 05, 2022
Cristina Laila From The Gateway Pundit reports, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday grilled Joe Biden’s far-left nominee to be judge of the Central District of California. Cruz simply asked Kenly Kiya Kato if racial discrimination is wrong and she couldn’t answer the question.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.