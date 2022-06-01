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We are Separate 18th Marine Battalion of the 35th Brigade of AF of Ukraine, Appealing to the Public for Help. 060122
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200 views • June 01, 2022
What kind of "victories" in the Nikolaev-Kherson direction are Kyiv propaganda shouting about?
Those who were thrown on the offensive speak about the situation here - with very deplorable results:
"We are a separate 18th Marine Battalion of the 35th Brigade, appealing to the public for help, to influence the top leadership of the brigade for their criminal orders, sending us to attack with the enemy under their shelling.
Thanks for the translation to make this video to:
https://t.me/levigodman
Those who were thrown on the offensive speak about the situation here - with very deplorable results:
"We are a separate 18th Marine Battalion of the 35th Brigade, appealing to the public for help, to influence the top leadership of the brigade for their criminal orders, sending us to attack with the enemy under their shelling.
Thanks for the translation to make this video to:
https://t.me/levigodman
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