The Quality and Importance of HUMILITY, Aspects of TRUTH, Importance of Personal and Universal Truth, What Prevents Us From Receiving God’s LOVE

Original:https://youtu.be/INlEEYZ_mbI
0074 - 20120121 Relationship With God - The Experiment
Cut:
04m21s - 16m21s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“ONCE WE CAN FACE OURSELVES - THE TRUTH ABOUT OURSELF, WE HAVE THE ABILITY TO CHANGE OURSELVES. BUT IF YOU NEVER FACE THE TRUTH ABOUT YOURSELF, IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO CHANGE YOURSELF.”
@ 10m43s
