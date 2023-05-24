Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Quality and Importance of HUMILITY, Aspects of TRUTH, Importance of Personal and Universal Truth, What Prevents Us From Receiving God’s LOVE
24 views
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday |

Original:https://youtu.be/INlEEYZ_mbI

0074 - 20120121 Relationship With God - The Experiment


Cut:

04m21s - 16m21s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************





“ONCE WE CAN FACE OURSELVES - THE TRUTH ABOUT OURSELF, WE HAVE THE ABILITY TO CHANGE OURSELVES. BUT IF YOU NEVER FACE THE TRUTH ABOUT YOURSELF, IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO CHANGE YOURSELF.”

@ 10m43s


Keywords
soul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingsoul developmentfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healspiritual development basicshumility and connecting to godhumility and soul growthdesire to be realpunishing god beliefaspects of truthuniversal vs personal truthgods unconditional lovealways loving goddesire to feelhumility and real selfreal self vs facadedoorway to truthdiscovering universal truthreceiving the truthlove ready to be given

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket