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"Just another manic Monday...." The guy throwing things reminds me of this current admin pushing jabs, making mandates, running economy into the ground.....
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104 views • September 20, 2021
"Just another manic Monday...."
The guy throwing things reminds me of this current admin pushing jabs, making mandates, running economy into the ground..... then finally the other guy (american people) have had enough. We saw it in Australia when the people bum rushed all them cops.
The guy throwing things reminds me of this current admin pushing jabs, making mandates, running economy into the ground..... then finally the other guy (american people) have had enough. We saw it in Australia when the people bum rushed all them cops.
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