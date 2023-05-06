Welcome To Proverbs Club.Be Faithful To Your Spouse.

Proverbs 5:15 (NIV).

15) Drink water from your own cistern,

running water from your own well.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Your spouse is your greatest earthly treasure.

You both have sworn, before God and mankind, to be one until death.

