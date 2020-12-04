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Caught on Tape: Four Suitcases Filled with Ballots Pulled from under a Table in Georgia
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295 views • December 04, 2020
Video from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a black table after supervisors told poll workers to leave the room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes
There are like a million ways to cheat, it seems.
There are like a million ways to cheat, it seems.
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