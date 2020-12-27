Crystal Waters - Original Music on G&L Comanche

Here is an original improvisation that started out with a beat I programmed in Superior Drummer using the pop ezx. Once the drums were programmed I added four tracks of electric guitar via my G&L Comanche and Axe fx II. The first track has a four repeat delay that kind of acts as a bass rhythm track. The second track has a really long drawn out reverb with a slow attack and long release to fill in the space on the left ear. The third track has a vibrato and wah on it to fill in space on the right ear. Finally the lead track has an autowah on it with delay and chorus to create a sort of wavy sound.



The overall mood of the song reminds me of clear water. I added some footage of last year's vacation to torch lake in Michigan where the waters are crystal clear. You can see little minnows swimming around near your feet in the sand bars. Thanks for listening :-)