NEWSMAX | Body Language Expert dissects Biden's State of the Union speech

Body language expert Gregory Hartley reacts to President Biden's State of the Union Address, how rehearsed his speech was, Biden's routine during speeches, and more on NEWSMAX





Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.





Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.





Listen to NEWSMAX from anywhere or subscribe to podcasts: https://newsmax.com/listen/