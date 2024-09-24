🌊💥 Blast Water To Vapor With Lasers 💥🌊

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know lasers can vaporize water in seconds?
🧑🤝 Let’s explore with Mark Holtzapple a chemical engineering professor at Texas A&M University.
🤯✨ He explains unlike traditional heat that moves through container walls, lasers can directly hit the water, making vaporization lightning fast! ⚡️💨
☁️💨 The same high-energy lasers used by the military to shoot down drones and missiles 🚀🔫 can also turn water into steam almost instantly! Just aim it at the surface, and BOOM—water is blasted into vapor in no time! 💦⚡
🔥😲 This mind-blowing technology showcases the raw power of laser energy, taking us closer to futuristic solutions! 🤖
