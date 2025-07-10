CHP Talks: Maggie Hope Braun—KICLEI Canada's Stand Against Global Municipal Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 10, 2025: Today’s guest host Beth St. Denis interviews Maggie Hope Braun, founder of KICLEI Canada, a grassroots advocacy organization dedicated to empowering Canadian communities by reclaiming local decision-making authority from global programs such as the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and ICLEI’s “Partners for Climate Protection” (PCP).
KICLEI Canada operates entirely on support from private citizens, without any government, corporate, or political funding. This independence allows the organization to speak openly, serve local communities effectively, and hold institutions accountable.
The organization’s mission is to champion local sovereignty, challenging one-size-fits-all global mandates. KICLEI Canada promotes responsible resource management, transparency, democratic accountability, and a deep respect for freedom and local dignity.
In this episode, Beth and Maggie discuss how KICLEI Canada began, the successes and challenges faced along the way, and the new initiatives currently being developed.
Learn more about the topics discussed:
KICLEI Canada: https://www.kiclei.ca
Gather 2030 – Maggie Hope Braun’s Substack: https://substack.com/@maggiehopebraun
Watch Maggie’s full interview on The Truth Trumpet podcast (2024):
https://rumble.com/v4lud9k-kicking-the-u.n.-iclei-out-of-local-government-featuring-maggie-hope-braun.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability: https://www.iclei.org
Partners For Climate Protection (PCP): https://www.pcp-ppc.ca/
Federation of Canadian Municipalities: https://www.fcm.ca
FCM Net Zero Transformation Program: https://greenmunicipalfund.ca/net-zero-transformation
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
