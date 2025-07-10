CHP Talks: Maggie Hope Braun—KICLEI Canada's Stand Against Global Municipal Control

July 10, 2025: Today’s guest host Beth St. Denis interviews Maggie Hope Braun, founder of KICLEI Canada, a grassroots advocacy organization dedicated to empowering Canadian communities by reclaiming local decision-making authority from global programs such as the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and ICLEI’s “Partners for Climate Protection” (PCP).

KICLEI Canada operates entirely on support from private citizens, without any government, corporate, or political funding. This independence allows the organization to speak openly, serve local communities effectively, and hold institutions accountable.

The organization’s mission is to champion local sovereignty, challenging one-size-fits-all global mandates. KICLEI Canada promotes responsible resource management, transparency, democratic accountability, and a deep respect for freedom and local dignity.

In this episode, Beth and Maggie discuss how KICLEI Canada began, the successes and challenges faced along the way, and the new initiatives currently being developed.

Learn more about the topics discussed:

KICLEI Canada: https://www.kiclei.ca

Gather 2030 – Maggie Hope Braun’s Substack: https://substack.com/@maggiehopebraun

Watch Maggie’s full interview on The Truth Trumpet podcast (2024):

https://rumble.com/v4lud9k-kicking-the-u.n.-iclei-out-of-local-government-featuring-maggie-hope-braun.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability: https://www.iclei.org

Partners For Climate Protection (PCP): https://www.pcp-ppc.ca/

Federation of Canadian Municipalities: https://www.fcm.ca

FCM Net Zero Transformation Program: https://greenmunicipalfund.ca/net-zero-transformation





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/









