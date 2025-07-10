BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Maggie Hope Braun—KICLEI Canada's Stand Against Global Municipal Control
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
113 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 1 day ago

July 10, 2025: Today’s guest host Beth St. Denis interviews Maggie Hope Braun, founder of KICLEI Canada, a grassroots advocacy organization dedicated to empowering Canadian communities by reclaiming local decision-making authority from global programs such as the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and ICLEI’s “Partners for Climate Protection” (PCP).

KICLEI Canada operates entirely on support from private citizens, without any government, corporate, or political funding. This independence allows the organization to speak openly, serve local communities effectively, and hold institutions accountable.

The organization’s mission is to champion local sovereignty, challenging one-size-fits-all global mandates. KICLEI Canada promotes responsible resource management, transparency, democratic accountability, and a deep respect for freedom and local dignity.

In this episode, Beth and Maggie discuss how KICLEI Canada began, the successes and challenges faced along the way, and the new initiatives currently being developed.

Learn more about the topics discussed:

KICLEI Canada: https://www.kiclei.ca

Gather 2030 – Maggie Hope Braun’s Substack: https://substack.com/@maggiehopebraun

Watch Maggie’s full interview on The Truth Trumpet podcast (2024):

https://rumble.com/v4lud9k-kicking-the-u.n.-iclei-out-of-local-government-featuring-maggie-hope-braun.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability: https://www.iclei.org

Partners For Climate Protection (PCP): https://www.pcp-ppc.ca/

Federation of Canadian Municipalities: https://www.fcm.ca

FCM Net Zero Transformation Program: https://greenmunicipalfund.ca/net-zero-transformation


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/



GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada


MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada


X: https://x.com/CHPCanada


FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
climate changeunchp canadapartyfemicleipcpchpcanadachp talkschristian heritagebeth st denisgather 2023municipalitieskiclei
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy