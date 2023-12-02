Syrian Ministry of Defense - today, the Israeli Enemy Carried out an Air Aggression from the direction of the Occupied Syrian Golan, Targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus

Syrian Ministry of Defense || Military source:
At approximately 1:35 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus.
Our air defenses intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down most of them.
The losses were limited to materials.
