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Depopulation Agenda(Latest Science):The Vaccinated will take out the Unvaccinated in a Mass Genocide
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132 views • May 08, 2021
fbobolas - 7 May 2021
Massive evidence from all around the World! That's what Bill and Melinda Gates were hinting about "... the pandemic two, WILL get attention this time!".
The truth is out: Deadly pandemic is NOW upon us, through every vaccinated person, who's body IS turning into a bioweapon factory to spread the true deadly protein spikes en mass. Please review carefully, do your research, and help yourself and your unvaccinated circles protect yourselves effectively.
Massive evidence from all around the World! That's what Bill and Melinda Gates were hinting about "... the pandemic two, WILL get attention this time!".
The truth is out: Deadly pandemic is NOW upon us, through every vaccinated person, who's body IS turning into a bioweapon factory to spread the true deadly protein spikes en mass. Please review carefully, do your research, and help yourself and your unvaccinated circles protect yourselves effectively.
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