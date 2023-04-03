Free Speech Shot DEAD in NY -- 10 Years in Prison for a Meme

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A deadlocked jury recently found meme maker Douglas Mackey, guilty of election interference, upending the first amendment, and free speech. Meanwhile a comic, Kristina Wong, who did the exact same thing except on video, will not be prosecuted.It's rules for thee, but not for me. America's be coming unglued, and the loss of our freedoms, protected by the bill of rights is palpable.
#1stamendment #censorship #woke #partisanship
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