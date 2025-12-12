BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Zen Shift for Self Belief That Ended My Self Doubt Forever
Ryan Sobolski
Ryan Sobolski
29 views • 2 days ago

Self doubt isn't a thinking problem - it’s a consciousness problem. By practicing Mushin, the Zen principle of "no-mind," we can rekindle our self belief and access a deeper level of awareness that acts without the interference of our doubting, judging surface mind.

You'll learn the Mushin Drop technique - a practical drill from my karate experience that lets you move your awareness below your heavy mind and into your centre, so you can act with clarity even when self doubt shows up.

This isn't about positive thinking or faking confidence. It's about dropping below the level where doubt exists and letting your trained intuition lead.


📱 📖 👉🏻 You can find my new book and iOS app at: https://stan.store/ryansobolski


If we're just meeting, hi there! I'm an Australian lawyer, actor and karate black belt sharing battle-tested Zen Confidence: living from intention, speaking our truth, and training a strong, relaxed body through Eastern wisdom and martial arts philosophy. Here we blend Karate, Qigong, Taiji and subtle energy training (qi, shen, dantian) with Tao-inspired intentional living, self-concept work and forgiveness. Together we build quiet, embodied self-confidence: strong energetic boundaries, clear Spirit, honest expression in real conversations, and a body that can actually hold our power — so that our energy, words and actions start to match the strength that's always been inside us. Grateful for your company on this path.


#HowToStopOverthinking #QuietConfidence #PeacefulWarrior


Copyright © 2025 by Ryan Sobolski. All rights reserved.

"CIVILITY Ecosystem" and "CIVILITY Constellation" are trade marks of Ryan Sobolski.

zenself doubtemotional controlself controlinner peacequiet confidencehow to stop overthinkingintrovert empowermentmushinoverthinking and anxietymartial arts philosophymartial arts confidenceperfectionism and anxiety
0:53- Mushin: No-mind, real confidence

3:31- Training self belief like a martial artist

4:20- My own public speaking panic

6:40- Mushin Drill: 3-step confidence reset

10:27- Why Mushin ends self doubt at the root

12:02- Your Challenge: Use Mushin in everyday life

