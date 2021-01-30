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People are dropping dead in record numbers! WHY?
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497 views • January 30, 2021
A few weeks ago they started giving covid shots "Experimental biological agents" to seniors and front line workers....now way too many are dropping dead including baseball great Hank Aaron!
Now mask deaths are being reported all over the world too!
CNA Nursing Home Whistleblower: ‘Seniors Are DYING LIKE FLIES After COVID Injections!’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZRYTx6D9x0&;t=233s
Cali. X-ray Tech “Excited” to Get Shot Dies After Receiving 2nd Dose of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cali-x-ray-tech-excited-to-get-shot-dies-after-receiving-2nd-dose-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
Merck Scraps COVID Vaccines; Says It’s More Effective To Get The Virus And Recover
https://summit.news/2021/01/26/merck-scraps-covid-vaccines-says-its-more-effective-to-get-the-virus-and-recover/
Dolbi (Bitchute channel)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A0hCrelB0Dmv/
Horrific latent deaths predicted among the elderly by genetics professor after immunization with RNA vaccines
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-28-latent-deaths-predicted-after-immunization-rna-vaccines.html
Health care worker taken to ER just a few hours after getting second COVID-19 vaccine shot. Four days later he was dead.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/health-care-worker-taken-to-er-just-a-few-hours-after-getting-second-covid-vaccine-shot-four-days-later-he-was-dead?utm_source=theblaze-dailyAM&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Daily-Newsletter__AM%202021-01-29&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%20TheBlaze%20Daily%20AM
24 Residents Dead in 3 Weeks as One Third of UK Nursing Home Residents Die After Experimental mRNA COVID Injections
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/01/28/24-residents-dead-in-3-weeks-as-one-third-of-uk-nursing-home-residents-die-after-experimental-mrna-covid-injections/
Donations to Elle's Place:
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
Now mask deaths are being reported all over the world too!
CNA Nursing Home Whistleblower: ‘Seniors Are DYING LIKE FLIES After COVID Injections!’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZRYTx6D9x0&;t=233s
Cali. X-ray Tech “Excited” to Get Shot Dies After Receiving 2nd Dose of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cali-x-ray-tech-excited-to-get-shot-dies-after-receiving-2nd-dose-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
Merck Scraps COVID Vaccines; Says It’s More Effective To Get The Virus And Recover
https://summit.news/2021/01/26/merck-scraps-covid-vaccines-says-its-more-effective-to-get-the-virus-and-recover/
Dolbi (Bitchute channel)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A0hCrelB0Dmv/
Horrific latent deaths predicted among the elderly by genetics professor after immunization with RNA vaccines
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-28-latent-deaths-predicted-after-immunization-rna-vaccines.html
Health care worker taken to ER just a few hours after getting second COVID-19 vaccine shot. Four days later he was dead.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/health-care-worker-taken-to-er-just-a-few-hours-after-getting-second-covid-vaccine-shot-four-days-later-he-was-dead?utm_source=theblaze-dailyAM&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Daily-Newsletter__AM%202021-01-29&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%20TheBlaze%20Daily%20AM
24 Residents Dead in 3 Weeks as One Third of UK Nursing Home Residents Die After Experimental mRNA COVID Injections
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/01/28/24-residents-dead-in-3-weeks-as-one-third-of-uk-nursing-home-residents-die-after-experimental-mrna-covid-injections/
Donations to Elle's Place:
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
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