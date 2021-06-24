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FOUR VACCINATED BRITISH AIRWAYS PILOTS DIED! From the Stew Peters Show!
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904 views • June 24, 2021
What happens if a pilot or two passes away due to the Vaccines during flight? What do you do when you are on the plane? This is causing a panic in the airline industry and it should! How would you feel if you were on such a plane? It would mean you still die from the vaccine, but indirectly!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
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