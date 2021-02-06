WHO AND WHAT IS GOD, THE GREAT AWAKENING

Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth,because they don’t want their illusion destroyed.Illusions have been created and controlled by the narrative and so indoctrinated and become brainwashed.To resonate is to find harmony, to find harmony increases the thought to be more, and you will attract more and become more, this is called expansion of thought.Did you know you are so much greater than what you think you are.Did you know you can be and do what ever you wish for youYou have the power and the ability to create what you want for youDid you know all this power is within you, it is not separate from youHave you discovered or made communication to the inner voiceDo you know you have an inner voice, who is eager and willing to guide youDo you know all it takes is for you to ask, and then you will feel an awareness of a feeling within.Did you know instant goosebumps are an acknowledgement from your inner self.Do you have a twitch, or a feeling within, all of these are some form of acknowledgement from the inner guidance system.How do you define God, is it a man on a throne ruling over all, is it a mist, is it an energy, is it a frequency, people just except it is God and he rules all without understanding what is God, because this is religions interpretation and says it is, so it must be?How do you define Consciousness, it is awareness of surroundings, awareness of thought, awareness of feelings and emotions, it becomes more finely tuned when aware of dreams and impulses, and becomes aware of how thoughts create who and what you are or to become? Consciousness has to come from something to be aware of these awareness’s.Consciousness is the Source of all thought, it is a collection of infinitesimal intelligence of pulsating vibrational frequencies of thought, its electrical charge is beyond any meaning to a human person.Subscribe to PatreonCONVERSATIONS WITH CONSCIOUSNESSBe in the draw for a FREE communication from consciousness.20 chosen randomly per month.