© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHO AND WHAT IS GOD, THE GREAT AWAKENING
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • February 06, 2021
Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth,
because they don’t want their illusion destroyed.
Illusions have been created and controlled by the narrative and so indoctrinated and become brainwashed.
To resonate is to find harmony, to find harmony increases the thought to be more, and you will attract more and become more, this is called expansion of thought.
Did you know you are so much greater than what you think you are.
Did you know you can be and do what ever you wish for you
You have the power and the ability to create what you want for you
Did you know all this power is within you, it is not separate from you
Have you discovered or made communication to the inner voice
Do you know you have an inner voice, who is eager and willing to guide you
Do you know all it takes is for you to ask, and then you will feel an awareness of a feeling within.
Did you know instant goosebumps are an acknowledgement from your inner self.
Do you have a twitch, or a feeling within, all of these are some form of acknowledgement from the inner guidance system.
How do you define God, is it a man on a throne ruling over all, is it a mist, is it an energy, is it a frequency, people just except it is God and he rules all without understanding what is God, because this is religions interpretation and says it is, so it must be?
How do you define Consciousness, it is awareness of surroundings, awareness of thought, awareness of feelings and emotions, it becomes more finely tuned when aware of dreams and impulses, and becomes aware of how thoughts create who and what you are or to become? Consciousness has to come from something to be aware of these awareness’s.
Consciousness is the Source of all thought, it is a collection of infinitesimal intelligence of pulsating vibrational frequencies of thought, its electrical charge is beyond any meaning to a human person.
Subscribe to Patreon
CONVERSATIONS WITH CONSCIOUSNESS
Be in the draw for a FREE communication from consciousness.
20 chosen randomly per month.
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=48912128
https://www.suzannemassee.com
because they don’t want their illusion destroyed.
Illusions have been created and controlled by the narrative and so indoctrinated and become brainwashed.
To resonate is to find harmony, to find harmony increases the thought to be more, and you will attract more and become more, this is called expansion of thought.
Did you know you are so much greater than what you think you are.
Did you know you can be and do what ever you wish for you
You have the power and the ability to create what you want for you
Did you know all this power is within you, it is not separate from you
Have you discovered or made communication to the inner voice
Do you know you have an inner voice, who is eager and willing to guide you
Do you know all it takes is for you to ask, and then you will feel an awareness of a feeling within.
Did you know instant goosebumps are an acknowledgement from your inner self.
Do you have a twitch, or a feeling within, all of these are some form of acknowledgement from the inner guidance system.
How do you define God, is it a man on a throne ruling over all, is it a mist, is it an energy, is it a frequency, people just except it is God and he rules all without understanding what is God, because this is religions interpretation and says it is, so it must be?
How do you define Consciousness, it is awareness of surroundings, awareness of thought, awareness of feelings and emotions, it becomes more finely tuned when aware of dreams and impulses, and becomes aware of how thoughts create who and what you are or to become? Consciousness has to come from something to be aware of these awareness’s.
Consciousness is the Source of all thought, it is a collection of infinitesimal intelligence of pulsating vibrational frequencies of thought, its electrical charge is beyond any meaning to a human person.
Subscribe to Patreon
CONVERSATIONS WITH CONSCIOUSNESS
Be in the draw for a FREE communication from consciousness.
20 chosen randomly per month.
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=48912128
https://www.suzannemassee.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.