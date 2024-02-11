"Leaky Gut" Caused by "Roundup" and How to Repair Comprised "tight junctions"

Video going over how Dr. Zach Bush's ION* Gut Health dietary supplement works. Courtesy of https://www.youtube.com/@Intelligenceofnature . Learn more and close-up your tight junctions to feel better by clicking-on our affiliate link at: https://drtomcowan.com/products/restore?ref=HowToDieOfNothing&variant=22471067533412 . To easily share with others, use: https://tinyurl.com/IONgutRestore
Get a di$scount by applying code: howtodieofnothing when checking-out at: drtomcowan.com . For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup . For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup. To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.
If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:
tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,
and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727
Original video title, "How ION* Gut Support Works"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.