"Leaky Gut" Caused by "Roundup" and How to Repair Comprised "tight junctions"
Video going over how Dr. Zach Bush's ION* Gut Health dietary supplement works.  Courtesy of https://www.youtube.com/@Intelligenceofnature . Learn more and close-up your tight junctions to feel better by clicking-on our affiliate link at: https://drtomcowan.com/products/restore?ref=HowToDieOfNothing&variant=22471067533412 . To easily share with others, use: https://tinyurl.com/IONgutRestore

Get a di$scount by applying code: howtodieofnothing when checking-out at: drtomcowan.com . For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup .  For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup.  To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively. 

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727

Original video title, "How ION* Gut Support Works"

