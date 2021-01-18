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Philosophical Parenting: Dealing with Toddler Tantrums
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72 views • January 18, 2021
"As a non spanking parent, what do you do with your toddler if he won't leave the playground when it's time to go? I've tried telling him I'm going and he's going to be left alone and I hide so he doesn't see me, but he doesn't care."
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